Teens push van into fire

Police are investigating a case of arson by minors who pushed a parked van into a fire early on Saturday morning in Limassol, a fire service report said.

According to the fire service, the van had been parked near the spot where a group of teenagers had piled up wood and started a fire, when, at around 4am, it was reported to the fire service that a van was being torched near the Apostolos Varnavas church in Polemidia, Limassol.

The Monovolikos fire station responded to the call with two fire engines, and the fire was extinguished shortly before 5am.

The vehicle had sustained heavy damage.

As the torching was the result of a deliberate act, the case was referred to Limassol police, the fire service said.