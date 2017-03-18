Three days to get inked

It may be hard to believe when you think just how long ago many of us started adorning (or mutilating) our bodies with tattoos that the International Tattoo Convention Cyprus has only been going for four years. Not surprisingly, it is always well attended.

The convention, which will take place from March 31 until April 2 at the Lanitis Carob Mill Complex in Limassol, is really a three-day event full of art, designs, competitions and live music.

Many tattoo artists – full list here http://cyprustattooconvention.com/artists/ – will be at the three-day event, ready to tattoo you or a friend by appointment or customer walk-ups. If you plan to get a tattoo, just a heads up, some of the artists can book the whole show in the first 30 minutes of the opening day, so don’t leave your body ink to chance, get in there early with your booking. Also, know that you normally have to give a deposit when making an appointment.

Things will kick off on Friday at 1pm. There will be three contests on the opening day, including ornamental art, old school art and the best tattoo of the day competition from 6pm until 9pm when the first live musical performance of the convention will take place with local band The Boots.

The Boots is a four-piece band that plays some of the most well-known Blues and Classical Rock tunes to date. Nikolis Christodoulou on vocals and guitar, Antonis Polyviou on keys, Panagiotis Ashikkis on bass and Andreas Theodorou on drums play a variety of Classic Rock, Heavy Blues, and Stoner music.

Saturday is full of contests, excitement and awesome entertainment. At 3pm there will be a live body airbrushing show by Savvas Koureas, together with a spectacular aerial performance. Tattoo competitions follow next – tribal, colour, black and grey and best of the day – until 8pm. Things will really hit the roof at 9pm when local band Minus One.

The English singing, rocking band – who are Francois Micheletto on vocals, Harrys Pari and Constantinos Amerikanos on guitars, Antonis Loizides on bass and Chris Ioannides on drums – never give the same performance twice. Once the boys are on the stage, they raise the energy levels in the room up a few notches and take the audience with them along for the ride. They continuously change their song list, keeping things fresh and making sure their performances are always interesting and explosive.

On Sunday the convention will begin at 11am and at 2pm there will be a live body airbrushing show by Savvas Koureas. Tatoo competitons follow – dot, realistic and best of the day and best of the show – from 3.30pm until 6pm, followed by a performance by the band Atoutaleme at 7.30pm.

Atoutaleme, Panayiotis Georgiou, Stathis Hadjicharalambous, Andreas Kerveros and Alexander Papadopoulos, were formed in 2013 in Limassol. It is an alternative rock amalgam whose sound is characterised by Blues orientated attitude infused with ambient elements and cathartic outbursts.

Tickets at the convention are €10 per day or €20 a three-day pass. Presale tickets are €15 and can be obtained online or from selected locations around the island.

For more information on this or to get your online tickets go to http://cyprustattooconvention.com/presale-tickets-2017/.

