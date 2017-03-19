Brothers arrested on suspicion of drugs possession

March 19th, 2017

Two brothers aged 37 and 22 from Aradippou were arrested on Saturday evening on suspicions of drugs possession, police said.

The pair were driving in the village when police stopped them during a routine patrol.

Police said the driver of the car tried to speed off but the patrol chased them down.

During the chase, police said the brother on the passenger side threw something from the window. Later it was determined to be a plastic bag with some 14 grammes of cannabis, police said.

The brothers were arrested.

