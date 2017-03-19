Diko leader accuses Eide of peddling Turkish propaganda

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos on Sunday accused UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide of “repeating Turkish propaganda” by saying the key to a Cyprus solution lay in Nicosia.

Papadopoulos was responding to a report in Phileleftheros on Sunday citing sources saying that Eide had made the comment to a group of foreign ambassadors at a background briefing in Nicosia on the state of the negotiations and the current impasse, which came about over a vote in parliament over the commemoration in schools of a 1950 Enosis referendum.

“It appears that the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus… is the only person in Europe who does not consider problematic the behavior of Turkey, and who repeats Turkish propaganda,” the Diko leader said.

“Unfortunately some appear to have given ammunition to Mr Eide to repeat the familiar narrative, that the non-solution of the Cyprus problem is not Turkey responsibility but the Greek Cypriots.”

He said people should stop becoming hysterical over parliament’s Enosis vote.

“The current stalemate is not due to any decision of the House. It is due solely to the intransigence of Turkey,” he added. “For this reason, we believe that a new strategy is needed because our old strategy has led to a dead end.”

According to the Phileleftheros article, during the briefing to foreign ambassadors in the buffer zone Eide appeared to be worried about the impasse and though he seemed confident about being able to restart talks, could not be certain they would lead to an agreement.

He reportedly said this would not just be another failed attempt at solving the Cyprus issue like in the past, and put forward some “negative scenarios” he did not elaborate on, the paper said.

Eide reportedly repeated that a new methodology would be needed to move things forward. Phileleftheros also said the UN envoy had asked Disy and Akel to push for a reversal of the Enosis vote in parliament to smooth the path back to the negotiating table.

Disy abstained in the original vote, allowing it to pass. Only Akel voted against.