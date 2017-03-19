Flynn leak ‘a crime’, no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia, says Nunes

The Republican head of a congressional panel investigating accusations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election said on Sunday a leak involving former Trump aide Michael Flynn was a crime and that the panel was probing whether other names were leaked.

“The one crime we know that’s been committed is that one: the leaking of someone’s name …,” Representative Devin Nunes, chairman of the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told Fox News Sunday.

Nunes also said he had seen “no evidence” that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the runup to the 2016 election.

Based on “everything I have up to this morning — no evidence of collusion,” said Nunes.

Nunes added that he agreed with the president’s accusation that there are elements inside the intelligence community or FBI leaking information to undercut the Trump presidency.

“It’s pretty clear that that’s happening,” he said. “There’s even been stories written about it in numerous newspapers talking about how they said they left breadcrumbs around to hurt the Trump administration.”

Trump has also found himself at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike, including Nunes, over his March 4 assertion that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Nunes, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other leading Republicans have said no such wiretap took place.

On Fox, Nunes repeated that he did not believe any such wiretapping took place.