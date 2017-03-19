Larnaca man runs marathon in memory of his brother

A 30-year-old man from Larnaca, Giorgos Stavrou completed the Limassol marathon on Sunday in memory of his brother Demetris who died last March from a heart attack aged only 32.

According to CNA around 100 people. friends and family of Stavrou’s turned out to watch him run the 42 kilometres on Sunday.

Wearing a jersey with the number 346 with a printed photo of his brother and the slogan ‘Running for my brother, Stavrou told CNA that after the unexpected death of Demetris on March 11, 2016, he decided to take part of the 11th OPAP Limassol Marathon-GSO and dedicate the effort to his brother.

The 30-year-old started training last August and managed to secure some sponsorship to raise money for needy patients in Aradippou.

“I ran in memory of my brother and from the beginning to the end I felt that he was with me,” Stavrou said.