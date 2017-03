I am looking for my college friend, Charis Zachariades who went back to Cyprus in 1985 after studying with me at Southall College, UK. He would be just over 50 now.

I am coming to Cyprus in early April for 1 week and will be in Ayia Napa. Please can someone help me locate Charis? It would be great to meet up Charis and I hope you are well.

Many thanks for your help.

Anil Goindi