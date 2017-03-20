Bach turns 332, let’s celebrate

Johann Sebastian Bach was born 332 years ago on Tuesday and to mark the event the The Paphos Third Age (P3A) Concert Group will present a concert on that day with pieces written by the great composer and also works by his sons Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach.

Performing these pieces will be Natalia Lezedova and Nina Ioannidou on the piano and Doros Zesimos on the cello.

Lezedova is a graduate of the Musical Faculty of the State Pedagogical University of Russia, and also completed her postgraduate studies in Musical Art. She is a Laureate of five international competitions, including being the winner of the Grand-Prix musical festival-competition Severnaya Venetsia in 2012 and obtaining first prize as a concertmaster at the Musical Competition Performing Arts Saint-Petersburg in 2013.

Ioannidou, from Russia, graduated from the Musical University of Stavroupoli in Russia and from the Musical Faculty of the University of Greece. In 2003-2004 she took part in competitions in Athens and won prizes. She has taught and accompanied in Greece and for the last eight years she has been teaching in music schools in Paphos and Limassol.

Local cellist Zesimos graduated from the National State Academy of Music Pancho Vladigerov in Sofia. He has also attended a number of masterclasses by established musicians. He is currently teaching at the Music Workshop of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and at the government music schools all over the island. He is a member of the Cyprus Chamber Orchestra, the Concordia String Quartet, collaborates with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and appears in concerts with various ensembles and groups around the island and abroad.

There will also be birthday cake and refreshments offered.

Bach Birthday Concert

Concert with Natalia Lezedova, Doros Zesimos and Nina Ioannidou. March 21. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 3pm. €12. Tel: 70-002420