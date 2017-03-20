British mother continues fight to return home with daughter

THE NIGHTMARE of a Scottish mother-of-two could be coming to an end after she was subjected to years of torment by a former boyfriend.

Ayia Napa resident Paula Clifford has spoken of her despair after her ex-partner had their child barred from leaving the island.

The legal order placed their five-year-old daughter Alexa on the “stop list” – meaning she would be turned back at the airport.

The situation left Paula, Alexa – and older daughter Calli, 9, from a previous relationship – effectively trapped on the island.

However, after months of campaigning, a hearing is due to take place next week about removing the stop file on Alexa’s passport.

Clifford’s relationship with her ex-partner – an asylum seeker from Iran – began in 2009, but went sour in 2013 after she claimed being subjected to domestic violence.

Police confirmed that her former partner will appear in court this week charged with domestic abuse.

“The case is before the court now,” Detective Inspector Paris Paraskeva told the Cyprus Mail, adding that: “She has reported these things to us, she gave us a statement and we conducted investigations.

Her plight made the front page of the Scottish Daily Record on Sunday under the banner headline” Trapped with a Tyrant”.

In her interview with the paper, Clifford claimed local police failed to help her when she asked them to remove her former partner from outside her home last year.

“The scariest thing is that they ignored my emergency calls. I was phoning, crying and begging but nobody came. I made an official complaint,” she said.

In response, Inspector Paraskeva told the Mail: “We advised her if she feels unsafe, the police are going to help her.”

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been informed about the case from Clifford’s local MP Kirsten Oswald.

British Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan said consular staff are in regular contact with Clifford and continue to offer her assistance.