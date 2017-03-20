Cobalt to launch direct Larnaca-Zurich flights in April

Cobalt to launch direct Larnaca-Zurich flights in April

Cobalt said on Monday it was starting direct flights from Larnaca to Zurich from April 14.

The flights will operate every Friday until May 29 when another flight will be added on Mondays, the airline said.

www.cobalt.aero

