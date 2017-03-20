Cobalt to launch direct Larnaca-Zurich flights in April

Cobalt said on Monday it was starting direct flights from Larnaca to Zurich from April 14.
The flights will operate every Friday until May 29 when another flight will be added on Mondays, the airline said.
www.cobalt.aero
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.