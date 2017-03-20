Customs seize 2,000 heads of lettuce at Nicosia crossing point

Customs on Monday said they had seized 2,000 heads of lettuce from a truck at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point on Saturday.

An announcement said around noon that day officers were inspecting a truck driven by a Greek Cypriot which was carrying 2,000 heads of lettuce. The driver however did not have the necessary documents to allow the truck to pass.

The consignment and the truck were confiscated. Since then the driver has agreed to an out-of-court settlement, paying €900 of which €400 was a fine for the illegal lettuce and €500 to get his truck back.

“Upon payment of the above amounts, the vehicle was returned to its owner, while the seized cargo will be destroyed in accordance with procedures,” customs said.