Customs seize 2,000 heads of lettuce at Nicosia crossing point

March 20th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Customs seize 2,000 heads of lettuce at Nicosia crossing point

Customs on Monday said they had seized 2,000 heads of lettuce from a truck at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point on Saturday.

An announcement said around noon that day officers were inspecting a truck driven by a Greek Cypriot which was carrying 2,000 heads of lettuce. The driver however did not have the necessary documents to allow the truck to pass.

The consignment and the truck were confiscated. Since then the driver has agreed to an out-of-court settlement, paying €900 of which €400 was a fine for the illegal lettuce and €500 to get his truck back.

“Upon payment of the above amounts, the vehicle was returned to its owner, while the seized cargo will be destroyed in accordance with procedures,” customs said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information