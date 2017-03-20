Ireland defeat gave England a ‘reality check’

March 20th, 2017 Rugby, Sport 0 comments

Ireland defeat gave England a ‘reality check’

The ambition of claiming successive Grand Slams for the first time in the Six Nations era was foiled by Eddie Jones’ maiden loss as head coach, but England had already been crowned champions with a round to spare

England’s first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a “reality check”, captain Dylan Hartley has said.

The 13-9 Six Nations reverse in Dublin denied England a second successive grand slam and stopped them securing a tier-one record of 19 consecutive wins, four months after Ireland prevented world champions New Zealand from reaching the same milestone.

“It’s a reality check,” Hartley told British media. “We have got to take the positives from it and how I see that is that we are not the finished article.

“There will be lessons to be learnt from this game. It will keep us focused and working hard to improve.”

England won the tournament last week after thrashing Scotland and collected the Six Nations trophy in Dublin after Saturday’s match, but Hartley admitted their triumph was tarnished by the loss.

“We don’t have a game next week to rectify and put things straight. It’s a bad taste. But we set out to win the championship and we’ve done that,” the New Zealand-born hooker added.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information