Liam Gallagher keen to make a new Oasis documentary

The 44-year-old rock star played a prominent role in the making of the Mat Whitecross-directed ‘Oasis: Supersonic’ and despite his bitter feud with his sibling and former bandmate, Liam is eager to make another documentary.

Mat said: “Liam and Noel Gallagher were really generous. Everything we asked for they gave us.”

And Mat suggested that if Liam gets his way, another Oasis documentary could be just around the corner.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: “Liam said he wants to make a sequel. I don’t know if he was joking or not.”

In fact, Mat revealed that both Gallagher brothers were keen on the idea of a sequel, especially after their legendary gig at Knebworth was omitted from the original.

He said: “Actually, after we cut Knebworth, Liam and Noel both actually said they wanted to carry on.”

Despite this, Liam remains critical of his elder brother and accused him of being fake in a lengthy Twitter tirade on Sunday (19.03.17).

Liam slammed Noel for supposedly behaving in a way that wasn’t genuine during a recent trip home to Manchester, England.

He wrote: “See the fake bombing about in his stone island again coz he’s in manc he’ll be back in his Prada 1st thing tmorrow LG X.”

Liam was referring to Stone Island, the clothing company renowned for their parka jackets, which he claimed Noel had only started wearing on his return to Manchester.

The controversial star also took aim at Noel’s music career, referring to the Oasis tracks ‘Rockin’ Chair’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, and claimed he is more talented than his brother.

He wrote: “Opening with Don’t look back in anger ending with Rocking chair bout time they were done proper LG not for sale.

“To all you NG fanboys I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger better than him even if I was kicked in the b****x by a wood pigeon LG.”