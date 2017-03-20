Limassol mayoral vote recount hearing postponed

The hearing for the motion for a recount in the Limassol mayoral race, in which Nicos Nicolaides beat favourite incumbent Christos Christou by a mere nine votes, will resume on Friday after last-minute objections were filed by theiInterior ministry and the election commissioner, the court ruled on Monday.

An objection against the recount motion had already been filed by Nicolaides on Friday, but the state’s Legal Service, acting as representative of the interior minister and the election commissioner, only filed one on Monday morning.

In light of these developments, Christou’s lawyers requested a few days to examine the objections filed.

The court said that, in light of the tight schedule, the two sides must coordinate with each other to keep delays to a minimum.

By law, electoral recounts must have been concluded within three months after the motion has been filed.

The recount motion was filed on February 7, meaning that if the recount is given the green light, a final result must be issued by May 7.

On Friday, the court is expected to issue instructions on the way forward.

Depending on the number of witnesses that will be called, an intensive hearing schedule may be required.

Akel and others supporting the recount motion argue that there was no uniformity on the criteria applied by the over 100 polling station supervisors regarding null votes.

They claim there was evidence pointing to a number of ballots ticked for Christou being erroneously marked as void.

In other cases, they said, ballots which should have been marked as void were instead counted for Nicolaides. The plaintiffs stressed they were not implying there was malice.