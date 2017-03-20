Musicians go to war on screen

There is something about classical composers that never gets old. Their compositions are always of the time and their personalities are always at the centre of defining a genius. This is probably why they pop up in film, theatre and story twists so often.

One such twist will be screened at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) new building in Nicosia on Tuesday, with a screening of Amadeus by Peter Shaffer – as part of the live broadcastings from the National Theatre.

The story, which was first performed in 1979 at the National Theatre, tells a highly-fictionalised account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

It all begins when Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world, determined to make his presence known. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.

In this performance directed by Michael Longhurst, Lucian Msamati plays Salieri with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

After winning multiple Olivier and Tony Awards when it had its premiere, Amadeus was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.

Amadeus

Screening of the play by Peter Shaffer at the National Theatre. March 21. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/6. Tel: 77-772717