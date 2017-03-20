Oh my, what a musical start

Your night life will never be the same again after the band Grendel Babies celebrate the release of their debut album entitled Oh My, on Saturday in Nicosia.

Grendel Babies started out as an eccentric violin and piano duo that was created in America in 2008. It began as a way to tackle literary, historical and mythical themes with extraordinary costumes and dramatic monologues. The act then included drums, cello, tzouras and accordion with musicians from two countries.

Fast forward nine years, and the band is ready to invite listeners into the world of their album – which features ten tracks composed by Grendel Babies frontwoman Marilena Zackheos. Each track is original and embraces diversity, while mixing together elements of jazz, baroque, folk and rock. Also, expect to hear a hint of tsifteteli, waltz and swing rhythms.

Musical diversity goes hand-in-hand with a whole bouquet of imagery and themes. Expect to hear sombre odes like the track Enchantress with lyrics from Sappho about the goddess Aphrodite, dark comical ballads about failed loves with Birth of the Beheader and Eating, swing tunes with the track Ophelia, as well as manic anthems like Hiroshima Maidens – a five-and-a-half-minute track about the history of plastic surgery and of the role war has played in its development.

There will also be an unplugged live performance on March 28 if you miss the launch.

Oh My

Album release party with the band Grendel Babies. March 25. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 9pm. €10 including a CD. Tel: 22-664697

Unplugged launch of the album by the band Grendel Babies. March 28. Prozac Cafe, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-664697