The most reputable companies worldwide

“Reputations are overall assessments of organizations by their stakeholders. They are aggregate perceptions by stakeholders of an organization’s ability to fulfill their expectations, whether these stakeholders are interested in buying the company’s products, working for the company, or investing in the company’s shares.”

Source:http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_communication#Corporate_reputation

A recent survey of corporate reputations finds that Swiss producer of luxury watches, Rolex, has the best standing worldwide.

The survey by the Research Institute measures the reputation of the world’s most highly regarded and familiar multinational companies in 15 countries.

You will find more statistics at Statista