The spirit of Russian dancing

The internationally acclaimed Moscow State Ballet Beryozka will enchant with traditional dancers, extravagant costumes and stage presence at the Pattihio theatre in Limassol for two performances this week.

Having performed in more than 80 countries in all five continents in front of millions of people, the ballet company has earned the respect of audiences everywhere.

Considered as the most authentic traditional Russian ballet company, Moscow State Ballet Beryozka has performed in some of the most famous theatres around the world. With each performance, the dancers exceed the audience’s expectations.

Look out for the famous circular female chorus The Birch in the Field, which is the trademark of a cultural treasure of a whole generation.

Dance performance by the Moscow State Ballet Beryozka. March 24-25. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 10am. €30/25/15. Tel: 25-377277