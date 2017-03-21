A festival of well-being

If you already practice healthy living then the Mind Body and Spirit Cyprus festival will most probably be known to you. But if you lead a healthy lifestyle and haven’t come across the festival before, there is no time like this coming weekend to make an introduction at the St Raphael Resort in Limassol.

The event, from 11am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday, offers everyone the chance to visit three big exhibition areas where over 100 exhibitors will be there to show off their products and explain how to incorporate them into our lives. You can get your hands on some healthy snacks and foods, herbal teas, nutrition supplements, bio products and cosmetics, essential oils, precious crystals, handmade jewellery, spiritual books and more. There will also be healers, psychic mediums, massage therapists and others ready and waiting to offer a session.

The two-day festival will also offer presentations, classes, workshops and talks in the five indoor and one outdoor areas. There is a large number of sessions to choose from, including a crystal therapy session and sessions of different styles of yoga. These include Mythic Yoga, Hot Yoga, Dharma Yoga, Ashtanga, Kundalini, Jivamukti, Yoga Dance, AcroYoga, Fusion yoga, Female Yoga, Hatha, Yin Yoga with Drumming and Vinyasa flow.

You can also choose to attend talks on homeopathy, myths on vaccines, talks by doctors, diabetics, diets, detox, hypnotherapy, NLP, the power of beliefs, life coaching, relationships, happiness, numerology, energetic face lifting and body sculpting, aura, energy, bullying, holistic options for your pets, permaculture, essential oils and more.

The mind, body and spirit can also become one during a number of circles and gatherings, where all participants will have the chance to find their own vibe and gain from others’ experiences. Drumming will be a large part of these sessions and live performances and classes will also be given so you can continue to carry the healthy beats home with you.

The celebration of healthy living will also be taken outside during a fire show performance and other outdoor classes including, Tai Chi, Pranayama, Kriyas, Ecstatic Dance, Ancient Greek Massage and Pilates Meditation.

To view a full timetable of events, go to www.mbscyprus.com/presentations-lim-17/.

A two-day event with lectures, classes, workshops and lots of products to do with healthy living on display. March 25-26. St Raphael Hotel and Resort, Limassol. 11am-8pm. €8 per day. Tel: 96-382333