Cypriot clubs among those fielding oldest line-ups

Cypriot football clubs field some of the oldest line-ups in domestic league matches played during the last six months, according to a new report by the CIES Football Observatory.

100 clubs from 31 top division championships of UEFA member associations have been highlighted, with the most represented countries in the rankings being England and Turkey (10 clubs each), followed by Cyprus and Russia (9 teams).

At the top of the table is Italian side Chievo Verona (32.1 years).

The average age on the pitch of five other clubs was higher than 30 years: three from Cyprus (AEK Larnaca, Nea Salamis and Apollon Limassol), one from England (West Bromwich) and one from Greece (Kerkyra).

The values per league are freely available online via the CIES Football Observatory Digital Atlas. This tool also allows users to access the data for all clubs in the leagues surveyed.

In addition, the CIES Football Observatory presents the top 100 list of the youngest top division teams from the 31 UEFA member associations.

The most represented country is the Netherlands (12 clubs), followed by Croatia (8), Germany and Slovakia (7 teams each).

No English Premier League team is in the top 100 positions. The youngest team overall is the Slovakian side Senica (22.2 years).

The CIES report confirms what many people have been saying for some time: that in the top division in Cyprus, youth talent is not nurtured and developed.

There are also a lot of foreign players plying their trade on the island, but many of these are in the twilight of their careers and not at their peak.