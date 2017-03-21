Cyprus supports cross-border cooperation in the supply of common drugs

Minister of Health Giorgos Pamporides, who participated in the informal meeting of EU Health Ministers on 19-20 March in Malta, has said that Cyprus supports cross-border cooperation on the supply of common drugs at all levels, on exchanging information and good practices and on jointly agreed prices and drug evaluation.

According to an official announcement, the main topics of discussion at the meeting were ways to improve patients’ access to innovative technologies, drugs, specialized services, tackling obesity among children and the control of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the EU by 2030.

Ministers also discussed cooperation among member states with regard to their respective health systems in order to assist patients’ access to innovative therapies.

In his intervention at the meeting, Pamboridies stressed that the problem of accessibility to innovative medicines and technologies is most acute in the smaller EU member states. In this respect, he said, cooperation and establishing mechanisms for the joint supply of innovative drugs and technologies can strengthen the bargaining position of these countries, in order to enable equal patient access to specialized treatments.

On the sidelines of the informal meeting, Pamporides had bilateral meetings with his European counterparts, during which he had the opportunity to discuss current issues concerning the health sector.

CNA