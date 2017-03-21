Man arrested over cannabis in home

March 21st, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Man arrested over cannabis in home

Two plastic containers with 207 grammes of cannabis were found in the home of a 21-year-old man in Limassol, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police report, drug squad members on Monday searched a car, driven by the 21-year-old, and found a half-smoked cigarette that contained cannabis and tobacco, precision scales, 48 grammes of cannabis, and cash.

A search of his home found two containers with 207 grammes of cannabis.

The 21-year-old was arrested and detained.

The Limassol drug squad continues to investigate.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information