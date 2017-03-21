Man arrested over cannabis in home

Two plastic containers with 207 grammes of cannabis were found in the home of a 21-year-old man in Limassol, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police report, drug squad members on Monday searched a car, driven by the 21-year-old, and found a half-smoked cigarette that contained cannabis and tobacco, precision scales, 48 grammes of cannabis, and cash.

A search of his home found two containers with 207 grammes of cannabis.

The 21-year-old was arrested and detained.

The Limassol drug squad continues to investigate.