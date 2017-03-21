Search for tuberculosis patient after hospital escape

A woman exhibiting symptoms of tuberculosis on Monday left the Famagusta General hospital, where she had been admitted for treatment, a police report said.

According to the report, a search for the woman started shortly before 4pm Monday, after a hospital official notified police that a 50-year-old woman from India, who had been treated for symptoms of tuberculosis, left the hospital without permission.

Per the official, her son likely played a key part in her escape.

Police placed the woman and her son on the stop-list, so they don’t leave the country, and continues the effort to locate them.