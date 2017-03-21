TUS to launch Israel flights

March 21st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

TUS to launch Israel flights

TUS Airways will launch direct flights from Paphos to Israel in the summer, it was announced on Tuesday.

The company plans to start flights to and from Haifa and Tel Aviv this summer, using Paphos airport as its hub.

TUS said it will have four to six flights to Haifa every week and between two to four flights to Tel Aviv.

The airline also plans to add Athens to its destinations in the next few months.

The Paphos tourism development company welcomed the decision, noting that TUS could also connect the district with other neighbouring countries in the future.

