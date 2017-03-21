Two thirds of young people won’t vote in presidential election

Nearly two-thirds of young people do not care to vote in the 2018 presidential elections, a new survey has found.

The poll, conducted by the Cyprus Institute of Statisticians, found that 63.2 per cent of people aged 18 to 35 intend to abstain from the elections, citing various reasons – primarily disaffection with the political system and poor employment prospects.

The survey was carried out by telephone interview from March 13 to 15 with a sample of 706 respondents across the island.

The highest rate of planned abstention – close to 69 per cent – was recorded among youths living in urban areas.

Through follow-up questions, it emerged that young people distrust political parties, think politicians don’t tell the truth, feel no one is interested in the youth, and they feel they have no platform or voice in public affairs.

Per district, the intended abstention rate was 62 per cent in Nicosia, 68 per cent in Limassol, 64 per cent in Larnaca, 62 per cent in Paphos, and 60 per cent in Famagusta.

Also, 71 per cent of respondents who said they would not cast a ballot are holders of undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

Asked what parties should do to change young people’s minds and convince them to vote next year, 21 per cent of respondents said parties should address problems faced by the youth, and 19 per cent said parties should nominate young candidates.

A further 18 per cent wanted more meritocracy in the public sector.

The poll showed that young people were split as to the prospects for employment – 47 per cent said that prospects have improved, 45 per cent that they have worsened, and 8 per cent that they are the same.

Asked whether they believed their circumstances would change following the 2018 elections, 72 per cent said they would remain the same, 13 per cent that they would deteriorate, and only 15 per cent thought that things would improve.