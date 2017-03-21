UK to follow US flight ban on larger electronic devices – Sky news

March 21st, 2017

Britain is set to ban passengers from carrying most electronic devices on flights from certain countries in the Middle East, Sky News reported on Tuesday, following similar measures introduced in the United States.

The United States imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices bigger than cellphones on planes coming from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa on Tuesday, in response to unspecified security threats.

Sky News said the details of the British ban, which might differ from the US measures, would possibly be confirmed later on Tuesday, according to security sources.

The British government had no immediate comment on the report.

