The Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) announced on Wednesday the launch of its ‘Adopt a family for Easter’ campaign.

The campaign – that aims to collect foodstuff for needy families ahead of Easter- is running for the third year in the row. Last year, 1,200 families were helped by private individuals and organisations, an announcement said.

Interested parties are urged to offer necessary items for the Easter table – foodstuff, Easter eggs, candles, and sweets for children. No clothing or toys will be collected during the campaign.

The collected items will be delivered to needy families, the group said. It added that checks have been made to verify that the families genuinely need help.

To deliver items call the PVCC offices; Nicosia 22 512602, Limassol 25 737761, Larnaca 24 650525, Paphos 26 953725, Famagusta 99 124521, and Kyrenia 97 743185, between 8am and 3pm. The PVCC will collect donations until April 5.