Disy proposal on Enosis goes to plenum with help from Akel

Ruling Disy’s proposal of a legislative amendment that aims to remove decision-making on school celebrations from parliament and grant them to the education ministry, has been approved by the House education committee and is to be tabled to the plenum at the end of the month, it was reported on Wednesday.

The bill was tabled by Disy in the aftermath of the fracas caused by the introduction of a brief annual commemoration of the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in state schools last month, prompting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to withdraw from the reunification talks until the decision was rescinded.

The amendment was submitted to the House education committee on Tuesday and was approved the same day, with the backing of Disy and Akel MPs, amid tension during its discussion.

Deputies of opposition parties – Diko, the Citizens’ Alliance, the Solidarity Movement, and the Greens – opposed the move. Citizens’ Alliance deputy, Pavlos Mylonas, left the discussion in protest.

The bill is understood to be an indirect way for the government to revoke parliament’s decision as regards the Enosis vote commemoration, and ease tension between the two sides.

President Nicos Anastasiades had admitted that the move was wrong, but had said that he would not take any actions to have the vote rescinded. He also accused the Turkish Cypriot side of overreacting and using the issue as an excuse to stall the talks.

Daily Politis reported that Akel supported Disy’s amendment reluctantly, as it does not agree with granting this authority to the education ministry, but only did it for the bill to have the necessary backing to make it to the plenum.

The daily quoted the Akel deputy Giorgos Loukaides as saying that his party backed the proposal to facilitate the settlement negotiations.

Revelations of a dinner Disy leader Averof Neophytou had with Akinci last week, in the presence of the chiefs of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot chambers of commerce, strengthened the suspicion that the proposal was designed to placate the Turkish Cypriot side.