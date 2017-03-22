Lifeguards threaten strike if improvements not made

With summer just around the corner, lifeguards on Tuesday threatened to go on strike if the government failed to respond to their demands for more staff, working hours, and improvements to outdated equipment.

In a general assembly held in Limassol, lifeguards decided to write a letter to the ministries of interior and finance giving them 15 days to start talks on solving their problems.

“The top priority are the lives of beachgoers,” spokesman Giorgos Constantinou said, adding that the responsibility for their lives was in the hands of the authorities at the moment.

Lifeguards return to the beaches on April 1.

“We urge them to ensure the suitable measures are put in place and solve these serious problems,” he said.

The lifeguards say their main problems concern the working hours, personnel shortages, unsuitable towers and dated rescue equipment.

Constantinou said they were forced to work 10-hour days and working 60-hour weeks were too much for anyone.

“Lifeguards have reached their limits and it is impossible for the same situation there was last year to continue.”

The rescuers said they will send a letter on Wednesday giving authorities 15 days to start talks or face strikes.