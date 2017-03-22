Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83

Once revered member of Liverpool’s fabled ‘boot room’ Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.

The former captain, who made 379 appearances for the club, spent five decades at Anfield and was a key cog in the coaching department during Liverpool’s most successful era.

“Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran,” a statement said.

“Ronnie is fondly remembered for his 49 years of service to Liverpool, during which time he represented the club with distinction as a player, coach, physio, reserve-team coach, assistant manager and caretaker manager.”

During his service with Liverpool, the club won 13 league titles – the first in 1963-64 when Moran, approaching the end of his playing career, was a defender in Bill Shankly’s side.

After ending his playing career, Moran became part of Shankly’s backroom staff and was a constant presence at the club during the reigns of Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Roy Evans.

Moran also rook on the role of caretaker manager in the early 1990s and led the team out in the 1992 FA Cup final against Sunderland. He retired in 1998.

Tributes flooded in to Moran on Wednesday with Evans describing him as “one of the greats of Liverpool”.

Former midfielder Ray Houghton said: “He loved being at the training every day. The two words I remember at Liverpool were attitude and commitment. I got that from Ronnie.

“I learned so much from him and he nurtured so many good players. A very humble man and a very honest one.”