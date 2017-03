Police are searching for the whereabouts of a 40-year-old man from Paphos after more than 100grammes of cannabis and two grammes of cocaine were located during a search in his house and car.

According to the police, the drug squad, that had issued a search warrant for the 40-year-old’s property, located on Tuesday 97gr of cannabis and two gr of cocaine in his house, and 14gr of cannabis in his car.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 40-year-old.