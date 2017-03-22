MET Opera travels for miles and miles

As Saturday is a national holiday, why not travel to Crete via the screening of the opera Idomeneo at K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos and the Rialto theatre in Limassol.

This live screening from the Metropolitan Opera House, concentrates on Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece. Conducted by James Levine, the opera is set in Crete about 12,000 BC in the aftermath of the Trojan War.

Helen, the wife of King Menelaus of Greece, has been carried off by Paris, son of King Priam of Troy, triggering the Trojan War. As she is also the sister-in-law of Agamemnon several Greek kings allied with him have joined forces to lay siege to the city of Troy. One of these kings is Idomeneo of Crete. Having been away for many years, Idomeneo has, prior to his victorious return, sent ahead of him some Trojan captives including Priam’s daughter the princess Ilia. On her arrival in Crete she is rescued from a storm by Idomeneo’s young son Idamante, who has ruled as regent in his father’s absence. The two have fallen in love. Princess Electra, daughter of Agamemnon and Clytemnestra, also loves Idamante. After Electra and her brother Orestes killed their mother and her lover, she was forced to flee their home in Argos and has taken refuge in Crete.

The ensemble in the classic Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production includes Matthew Polenzani in the title role, Alice Coote in the trouser role of his son Idamante, Nadine Sierra as Ilia, and Elza van den Heever as Electra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness.

Like many stories from Greek myth, Idomeneo explores the motivations and emotions of humans whose fates seem beyond their own control. The opera casts these issues within the framework of the opera seria genre, a stylised format popular in the 18th century that is characterised by a succession of arias and recitatives and a cast of noble characters. Long neglected along with other works of this era, Idomeneo now holds a firm place in the repertoire as the first of Mozart’s operatic masterpieces.

Idomeneo

Live screening of the opera. March 25. K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and Rialto theatre, Limassol. 6.55pm. €18/13. Tel: 77-778383, 77-777745