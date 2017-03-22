A minute with Hovig Demirjian Singer/ songwriter

Where do you live?

I am based in Nicosia and I live with my girlfriend.

Best childhood memory?

Building small shelters with the boys from the hood in the park outside my parent’s house. We would stay out until quiet late pretending to be a “gang”.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

There isn’t a place where I go frequently; I like trying new restaurants and new cuisines. Favorite dish would be pasta. You can always win me with a good Spaghetti Bolognese.

What did you have for breakfast?

Weetabix with honey and banana.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person?

The older I get, more and more I am becoming a day person. I like waking up early and enjoying the day to the max.

What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Anything with the right company. I prefer house parties way more than clubbing.

Best book ever read?

The Art of Body Language. It was mind blowing. so many things I learned.

Favorite film of all time?

Memento. The way that the plot evolves is so interesting.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Favourite holiday destination is definitely London. I love the vibe of the city. My dream trip is New York.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Gravity by Hovig. Cyprus Eurovision entry.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs and milk.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Any kind of a house with direct access to the sea, and a garden.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’d pick Michael Jackson cause he is the king of pop.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Skydive

What is your greatest fear?

Something bad happening to a family member. I love my family.

Tell me a joke…

Why do cows have bells? Because their horns don’t work.

Hovig will represent Cyprus in this year’s Eurovision song contest with the song Gravity