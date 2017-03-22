Missing girl found

A 13-year-old girl from Bulgaria, Mariella Yancova Valeva, who had been missing since March 15, has been found and is well, police said on Wednesday.
The girl was found on Wednesday morning in Aglandjia, Nicosia.
