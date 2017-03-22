Police arrest domestic worker in connection with safe theft

A 55-year-old domestic female worker was arrested in connection with the theft last week of a safe from a Yermasoyia house, which contained money and valuables worth €250,000.

The woman worked at the house where the theft took place.

The theft happened between the hours of 5pm and 10.30pm last Sunday when the owners were out, Limassol police said, while the security alarm was not activated.

The perpetrators had prised the safe from a wall inside the house as a getaway driver pulled up outside.

The empty safe was found on Monday thrown into a private swimming pool in the Amathus area.