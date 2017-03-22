Reform commissioner to battle on with civil service reform

The effort to reform the public sector has not been abandoned after the bills were rejected by parliament, reform commissioner Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday, and work was being done to submit new ideas.

“The effort has not been abandoned,” he said after a meeting with Citizens’ Alliance chairman Giorgos Lillikas. “We have worked to incorporate party positions and to submit new ideas.”

Petrides expressed the hope that the effort would turn into policy so that nepotism and clientelism in the civil service would become a thing of the past.

“We propose modern methods to tackle these phenomenons because the system in Cyprus has collapsed,” he said.

Opposition parties rejected four reform bills in December 2016.

Before the vote, party spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said the bills did not represent significant reform.

He added that it was Akel’s intention to support the reforms and had submitted their own proposals, but that “all our attempts were met with a brick wall”.

The most important bill, which aimed to put a ceiling on the annual increase of the public payroll, was only supported by the Disy deputies.

“Without so much as an amendment from parties, the civil service reform was rejected in its entirety. It is really saddening that the current rotten system is being perpetuated,” Petrides said at the time.