‘Shared expectation’ that talks will restart soon

President Nicos Anastasiades said Wednesday’s meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was “very constructive” and that he was fully satisfied.

He was speaking following a 40-minute tete-a-tete with at the UN’s New York headquarters. The president is in New York for an investment conference.

“We did not in any way engage in apportioning blame, but we entered the substance of important issues that remain outstanding [in the Cyprus problem talks] and a solution must be found so that questions or demands raised are answered, if there is to be hope for a settlement of the Cyprus problem,” Anastasiades told reporters after the meeting.

Almost two years of promising talks between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci faltered last month, when the Turkish Cypriots strongly protested a House of Representatives decision to introduce a brief annual commemoration of the 1950 referendum for Enosis (or union with Greece).

As a result, Akinci refused to hold any more talks until the decision is revoked.

“In addition to issues relating to the talks, I had the opportunity to repeat our appeal for the United Nations to expedite releasing any available information on the fate of missing persons,” Anastasiades said, referring to people missing since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

“In May, the Committee on Missing Persons will visit New York, in order to make further headway on this issue.”

Asked what Guterres might do to restart the talks, Anastasiades referred to a “shared expectation that the dialogue could restart soon, but also mutual agreement that the period until the [April 16] constitutional referendum in Turkey is probably not right for those on whom progress depends to make the necessary decisions”.

On the highly contentious Turkish demand that, as part of a solution to the Cyprus problem, Turkish citizens should enjoy equal treatment to Greeks – coded as ‘the four-freedoms demand’, in reference to Greeks’ status as EU citizens – Anastasiades said “the view that a way must be found to address the concerns of Greek Cypriots, as well as the Europeans, was clear”.

The president denied having identified any difference in attitudes on the four freedoms demand between Guterres and his special adviser for Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, but said it would be irrelevant anyway.

“I don’t think there is any difference in attitudes,” he said.

“But, in any case, I want to clarify something. This is not a matter for any special adviser, or even the EU. If there is a risk to the Greeks of Cyprus from a demand that could alter the demographics on the island, no third party can impose acceptance or compromise,” he said. “Therefore, there is no need to ask what any third party thinks. In the end, the decision is for the Greeks of Cyprus to make, in a referendum.”

In a news briefing, Guterres’ deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said that the UN secretary-general “noted that serious efforts are currently underway to overcome the impasse in the near future”.

“He expressed the hope that the talks will resume as soon as possible, and that, once they do, both sides will expedite their deliberations, building on the progress they have achieved in the past 22 months, in order to move the process forward in a decisive matter towards a conclusion of a comprehensive settlement,” Haq said.