Something more than musical magic

After Welsh writer Roald Dahl was honoured once again with a movie version of the BFG last year, the Limassol Theatre Arts School is planning its own tribute in the form of performances of the musical Matilda.

The multi-awarded West End and Broadway musical, adapted from the Dahl book by Dennis Kelly and with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, will be interpreted by students from the theatre arts school for five performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Matilda is a five-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves to read and who is very clever. The problem is that her parents, Mr and Mrs Wormwood, have no time for her and treat her like they don’t want her. They watch television and talk about Mr Wormwood’s dodgy used car business while Matilda escapes into her books.

School isn’t much better either. Despite the care and support of her teacher Miss Honey, Matilda and the rest of the students have to deal with the terrifying headmistress Miss Trunchbull who rules the school with cruelty and fear.

Matilda fights against the injustices around her and decides the grown-ups should be taught a lesson – a decision that will bring her face to face with her supernatural powers.

The performance is suitable for anyone who loves a good story and a laugh, as it is “a fun, heart-tugging, dynamic, colourful riot of a show, that will have children in stitches and adults in tears,” according to the Limassol Theatre Arts School.

Online booking is available via http://limassolarts.com/upcoming-events.php.

Matilda

Performance of the West End and Broadway musical. March 24-26. Limassol Theatre Arts School, Panathineon 13, Ayia Zoni, Limassol. Friday: 6.30pm, Saturday and Sunday: 3pm and 6.30pm. €10/5. In English. Tel: 99-324123