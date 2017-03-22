Three fatal stabbings were premeditated, prosecution argues

The Limassol criminal court will issue its verdict on April 28 in the trial of Christakis Thoma, 31, accused of killing two brothers and another man in cold blood in November 2015.

Thoma has been charged with the premeditated murders of siblings Paraschos, 19, and Constantinos Ntorzi, 21, as well as their friend Emilios Miltiadous, 24, who were all fatally stabbed with a knife in Limassol in November 2015.

The defendant has admitted to the killings but denied they were premeditated.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a psychiatrist testified that Thoma did not display any elements of a psychotic disorder like delusions or paranoid thinking.

The expert said Thoma had full critical ability and his intelligence was within normal parameters.

The defendant chased the victims and stabbed them to death one by one before returning to his father’s restaurant at Platia Heroon. He then fled the scene and was arrested two days later.

Thoma maintained everything had started when he broke up with his girlfriend who had persuaded the Ntorzi brothers to phone and continually harass him and one of his two underage children.

He said he considered this a misunderstanding which was sorted out after intervention by mutual acquaintances.

However, one of the Ntorzi brothers who was engaged to the girl at the time of the killings, accused Thoma of badmouthing his fiancée leading to a telephone conversation in which the two agreed to meet at Thoma’s father’s restaurant.

In its closing arguments, the defence suggested that prosecutors had confused intention with premeditation, reiterating that his client had never disputed killing the victims and would never had pleaded not guilty if he were charged with manslaughter.

Premeditated murder carries an automatic life sentence.

His defence lawyer argued that Thoma had lost his self-control and did not even realise he had killed the three youths. That emerged from the fact that he returned to his father’s restaurant and went back to work, his lawyer said.

He also wondered whether it was the victims who provided him with the opportunity to carry out his intention by going to the restaurant and creating trouble.

Every human, he said, can lose their temper and the time needed to calm down is different from person to person.

The state prosecutor said evidence and testimony showed the 31-year-old had full control of his mind and was in position to separate wrong from right.

Premeditation, according to the prosecution, was proven by the fact that he grabbed a large kitchen knife and despite his claim that he wanted to scare them, he ended up pursuing them when they fled the scene.

When he was told by bystanders to drop the knife, he hid it in his trousers and put his arms up to show that he was not holding it, the court heard.

At some point during the chase, the defendant stopped and took a few steps in the opposite direction. But he eventually decided to return and continue to follow the victims, the prosecutor

“The defendant displayed unpresented violence towards its victims, whom he killed while they laid helpless on the ground,” the prosecutor said. “The fact that he killed one and immediately went to find the next one to kill shows his determination not to lose his targets. He had already decided that he would kill the three individuals.”

The prosecutor added the fact that all three victims had been stabbed in the heart showed that his blows were not random.