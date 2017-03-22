Two escape from prison, one caught

Two inmates escaped from the Central Prison in Nicosia on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom was captured after a short pursuit.

Shortly after 6pm, two Georgian inmates, who had been sentenced to imprisonment for burglary, escaped from the prison.

Prison guards immediately unleashed a man-hunt, in which warning shots were fired, and were able to find and capture one of the two.

As the prison is located near the buffer zone with the Turkish-held area, United Nations were asked to assist in the search for the second fugitive.

It is not yet clear under what circumstances the inmates managed to escape.

Police released a sketch of the second fugitive, 27-year-old Irakli Guruli, and asked the public to share any information that may lead to his arrest.

Such information can be given at any police station or the citizens’ hotline at 1460.