Vindication for secretary reprimanded for dressing sexily

A female secretary in the Customs Department who was reprimanded by her supervisor’s wife for dressing too sexily has been vindicated by the ombudswoman who ruled that she was the victim of sexist stereotypes against women, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, published by the daily Phileleftheros, the secretary filed a complaint to the ombudsman’s office after she was constantly criticised by her supervisor and singled out at her workplace for the way she dressed.

The final straw came last November when her boss’ wife went to the office and lambasted her for her fashion choices which led to a vicious argument. The secretary reported the incident to the police. Following the incident, she was transferred to another office.

On the day of the fracas, the report said, the wife had rushed to her husband’s workplace after receiving an anonymous call urging her to be vigilant as her spouse’s secretary was going to work dressed indecently.

The secretary, according to the report, said in her complaint that she had been reprimanded by her supervisor over the way she dressed since last May. The supervisor repeatedly told her that she was dressing provocatively and that she should change her style to one more fitting for a secretary.

Following the first reprimand, the report said, the woman rushed to the toilets in tears.

“I felt deeply insulted as that was the first time I had received this type of reprimand, especially in my workplace,” the woman was quoted as saying. She added that it made her constantly worry over her fashion choices and that she was going to work “under stress and terrified”. The woman added that she had discussed this with her husband and that he had reassured her that there was nothing wrong with her attire.

“But every morning, before leaving for work, I wanted to show him what I was wearing just to get his opinion,” she said.

The reprimands continued until the final showdown with her supervisor’s wife, which had happened in his presence but he did nothing to stop it.

The supervisor’s wife told the woman that it wasn’t becoming for a wife and mother to wear miniskirts.

The supervisor told the ombudswoman’s office that he felt that his secretary dressed inappropriately.

“Specifically, she was coming to work in very short skirts/dresses, sexy strapless – backless – and generally dresses with bare shoulders and plunging necklines,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

He added that he was receiving remarks and was being teased by his colleagues and the public. “I had advised her to dress decently and urged her to look up online how secretaries dress,” he said.

The report said that his treatment of his secretary was based on his subjective perceptions on how a secretary should be dressed “charged by sexist stereotypes to the detriment of the female gender in general”.

As regards the incident with his wife, the supervisor, it said, “not only did he not prevent, but sought to justify the equally sexist and insulting intervention of his wife, as a third person in the complainant’s workplace”.

The result of this sexist behaviour, led to the creation of an “intensely negative work environment, humiliating and offensive” to the complainant, the report said, who was also “punished through her transfer to another office”.

“The complainant suffered harassment by her supervisor in her work place which constitutes prohibited sex discrimination,” it said.