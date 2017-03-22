Woman remanded over €250k Limassol robbery, son sought

A 55-year-old Georgian woman was remanded for six days by the Limassol district court on Wednesday, in connection with the theft of a safe from a luxury home in Limassol last Sunday.

The safe was found on Monday in a private swimming pool, empty of its €250,000-worth contents.

The woman’s 32-year-old son, Alexandros Melikides, is also believed to have played a role in the robbery and is wanted by police.

According to Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades, the 55-year-old woman was recently employed by the Russian owners of the Limassol home as a housekeeper.

Investigation produced evidence suggesting she and her son were involved in the theft.

Melikides, Soteriades said, is known to the authorities as he has been involved in similar cases in the past.

“He has been convicted and deported, but we have established that he has returned to Cyprus from the Turkish-held areas in the north,” the Limassol CID chief said.

“We ask the public to share any information that may lead to his arrest.”

Soteriades said investigation continues because more people were involved in the break-in and moving the 300-kilo safe.

“We collect and evaluate information, and where sufficient evidence is found we ask for arrest and search warrants, while we have also intensified patrols in high-risk areas, in a bid to prevent burglaries and robberies,” he said.

Police, who believe similar cases may be the work of an organised ring, are also investigating whether the 55-year-old may have been involved in other robberies from luxury homes in which she worked as a housekeeper.