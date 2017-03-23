17 years running for Ayia Napa Tournament

Once again Ayia Napa will play host to the 17th edition of the annual international Ayia Napa Tournament that will take place from April 8-12.

It is the largest tournament for academies in the Mediterranean, which featured last year a record number of 320 teams and 4,500 young footballers.

This year, there are a record number of 334 teams taking part.

Players aged 6-16 will compete in the tournament, which for the first time will also feature two women’s categories: One for girls over 16 years old and one for girls under 16.

The tournament is organised by Soccer World Cyprus.

As per tradition, the first kick-off will take place on the morning of the Saturday before Easter, which this year will be April 8.

The finals are scheduled for Wednesday April 12. All matches will be played at the Ayia Napa Municipal Stadium and the adjacent Athletic Centre of Ayia Napa, which is made up of 15 full-sized pitches.

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) is the main sponsor of the tournament, which is under the auspices of the Cyprus Football Association and the Municipality of Ayia Napa.

In cooperation with the CTO, the hosts have been making huge steps in previous years in creating an international aspect surrounding the tournament.

The excellent weather and the ideal pitch conditions are a huge positive factor. In 2016 five academies with ten teams from abroad competed, a number which is expected to be broken in 2017.

Saturday April 8 will feature the kick-off in the boys’ age categories between 2005 and 2010 and both of the girls’ categories.

The age group of 2004 will kick-off on Sunday April 9, and the ages 2001, 2002 and 2003 on Monday April 10.

For more info and registration visit www.ayianapasoccerfestival.com.