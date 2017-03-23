Driver jumps clear of burning lorry

March 23rd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Photo: CNA

A lorry was destroyed on Thursday after it caught fire while travelling on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway near the Tsirion stadium.

The driver of the articulated lorry, which was headed to Nicosia, jumped out of the vehicle before the flames engulfed the cabin.

He told police he noticed flames coming out of the dashboard and immediately parked the lorry on the hard shoulder.

He notified the fire service, which dispatched two engines to the scene.

The container in the rear only had some exterior damage.

The incident caused a traffic jam in the area.

