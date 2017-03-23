Eight applications to IPC so far this year

Eight Greek Cypriots applied to the Immovable Property Commission this year, Turkish Cypriot daily Havadis reported on Thursday.

The report indicated that since Turkey cut the funds for the compensations, the commission was no longer finalising applications, as it did in the past.

While 1,926 Greek Cypriots applied to IPC in 2011, the number fell to 49 last year. In the first three months of 2017, only eight applications had been made.

The IPC paid £231.5m sterling in compensation to Greek Cypriot owners of properties in the north since its creation in 2006. That land covers an area of 28.2m square metres.