Electronic check-in desks installed at Larnaca aiport

Seven electronic check-in desks have been installed at Larnaca airport with a view to speeding up processing time for passengers.

Hermes Airports has introduced the service now with the intention of easing travel during the summer, when it expects a record number of people to use the airport.

The desks allow passengers to print boarding cards and to proceed straight to security.

The system can handle up to 1,800 people an hour.

The airport has also upgraded its Express Lane, through which airlines can offer a more automated service.

The first airline to offer this at the airport is Aegean, while Hermes hopes that other airlines will soon follow suit.

Electronic check-in desks are expected soon at Paphos airport.