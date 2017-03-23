Jazzy nights coming up

Both Nicosia and Limassol will be graced by the presence of a composer, poet and great singer all rolled into one this week, in the form of Sasha Magerova.

Magerova, the product of a classical musical education in Murmansk musical college and Maimonids Academy in Moscow – where she currently teaches – will be joined on stage by Anton Davidyants, Andrei Krasilnikov, Andreas Stefanou and Leonid Nesterov.

The singer participated in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009. She performs her own programme with her own compositions all around Russia. She will be doing much the same during her two performances, with a mix of various styles from jazz to soul and funk.

Davidyants is one of the most prominent bass players in Russia, working with the best jazz and fusion bands in the country. His style combines an incredible creative power with well-crafted technical prowess.

Krasilnikov, also from Russia, began to play the alto saxophone at the age of nine. His wide variety of musical interests and his education at the Moscow College of Jazz Art and the prestigious Gnesins’ Academy in Moscow, paved the way for the release of his first album – Serpentine – in 2007.

Stefanou, from Limassol, started playing drums at the age of nine. He studied at the Rotterdam Conservatoire in the direction of Latin Jazz, where he graduated with distinction in 2011.

Nesterov, who now lives in Limassol, began his music career in Latvia. He mostly plays around the island, sharing the stage with a number of musicians who share his passion for jazz from the Baltic states, Cyprus, Russia and Israel.

Jazz performance by the singer and other artists. March 25. Russian Cultural Centre, 16 Alassias Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20/10. Tel: 22-761607

March 26. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. €25/20/15/10. Tel: 25-377277