Juncker and Eide have a short meeting on Cyprus

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday had a short meeting with UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, in Brussels. No press event or statements were made after the meeting.

Commission Chief Spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the press the meeting concerned global issues and the state of play in Cyprus.

According to diplomatic sources, Juncker and Eide made a brief review of the latest developments and the special envoy briefed Juncker on the Turkish request for the four EU freedoms post-settlement, which the Greek Cypriots reject.

“The only thing that could be granted is what would anyway be provided under the revision of the Customs Union, if and when Turkey normalises its relations with the Republic of Cyprus by implementing the additional protocol and opening its ports and airports to Cypriot ships and planes,” the sources said.