Liam Payne wanted for reboot of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The One Direction hunk is currently focusing on his debut solo album while his band takes an extended hiatus, but it looks like he may be given the chance to add theatre star to his list of achievements because the 69-year-old composer has put the pop star at the top of his wish list for the show’s 50th anniversary revival.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Andrew has told those involved that his dream signing is Liam. He thinks he can bring so much to the role of Joseph, he’s a natural performer. There was talk of other popstars being approached but he wants to keep the bar high and they don’t come much bigger than 1D.”

The show hasn’t graced London stages since 2009 when Lee Mead, 35, won the talent show ‘Any Dream Will’ Do and played the lead role for two years.

The part has also been portrayed by Jason Donovan and Phillip Schofield.

However, friends close to Liam highly doubt that he’ll agree to play the titular character on stage because he’s trying to release his album as soon as possible.

An insider added to the publication: “Liam won’t do this, he is focusing on his debut solo album and this is the opposite of something he would do.”

Not only is he trying to put the finishing touches on his LP, the 23-year-old hunk is also awaiting the impending birth of him and his girlfriend Cheryl’s first child.

An insider said previously: “Liam is in a real rush to get as much done before Cheryl goes into labour. He did as much work on his music in LA as he could but obviously he will be a father any day now so he’s in London and has his phone on loud so he can rush to her side immediately if he has to.

“But until that happens he will continue spending as much time in the studio as he can. It’s not ideal right now but it will mean he’s completely free to dote on mum and baby when the time quickly comes.

“But it’s fair to say he’s already completely knackered due to this schedule. People at the studio only see him at night and he locks himself away from 9pm until 4 or 5 in the morning, only taking an occasional cigarette break.”

Liam signed a record deal with Capitol in the UK and Republic in the US last year and is reportedly set to launch his solo career in September.