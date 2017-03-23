London attack highlights importance of protecting borders, says France’s Le Pen

March 23rd, 2017 Britain, Europe, Global terrorism, World 0 comments

London attack highlights importance of protecting borders, says France’s Le Pen

Police officers stand on Westminster Bridge the morning after the attack

This week’s attack just outside the UK parliament has highlighted the importance of protecting national borders and stepping up security measures, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday.

National Front leader Le Pen told BFM TV and RMC radio that countries had to co-operate with each other on sharing intelligence, and advocated closing down mosques with links to extremism and revoking the French nationality of those with more than one passport who were guilty of committing attacks.

“The problem we have nowadays is this form of low-cost terrorism,” said Le Pen, adding “we must control our borders”.

The attack injured three French high-school students, and French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement that he would be visiting London today Thursday and would meet those French victims.

Le Pen is currently registering relatively high scores in French opinion polls ahead of the presidential election in April and May, but those polls show her losing eventually to centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information